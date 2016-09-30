Greek cenbanker says banking system protected from any Deutsche Bank impact

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Greek and international banking systems were "safe" and tools were in place to protect them from any impact from the crisis engulfing Deutsche Bank , Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

Deutsche, which employs around 100,000 people, has been in turmoil after being handed a demand for up to $14 billion earlier in September from the U.S. authorities for misselling mortgage-backed securities.

"I am not worried. We have tools in our hands to protect ourselves from any unfavorable developments," Stournaras told reporters, responding to a question. "But I don't believe this will happen," he added. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)