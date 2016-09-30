FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greek cenbanker says banking system protected from any Deutsche Bank impact
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Greek cenbanker says banking system protected from any Deutsche Bank impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Greek and international banking systems were "safe" and tools were in place to protect them from any impact from the crisis engulfing Deutsche Bank , Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

Deutsche, which employs around 100,000 people, has been in turmoil after being handed a demand for up to $14 billion earlier in September from the U.S. authorities for misselling mortgage-backed securities.

"I am not worried. We have tools in our hands to protect ourselves from any unfavorable developments," Stournaras told reporters, responding to a question. "But I don't believe this will happen," he added. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.