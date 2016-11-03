Greek cenbanker urges Europe to specify debt relief measures for Greece

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Greece's European partners must urgently outline debt relief measures to help boost Greece's economic recovery and facilitate the country's return to financial markets in 2018, central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Athens, Stournaras added that Athens must step up the pace of reforms and privatisations as agreed with its foreign creditors, and tackle the issue of non-performing loans to attract investment.

"Urgent action is warranted on the specification and quantification of the foreseen debt relief measures," he said.

"This will enhance the credibility and acceptance of the policies pursued, thereby helping to further consolidate confidence, strengthen economic recovery, lower the tax burden and facilitate the return to financial markets after the end of the programme." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou)