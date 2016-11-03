FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Cenbanker urges Europe to specify debt relief measures for Greece
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Cenbanker urges Europe to specify debt relief measures for Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday Greece's European partners must urgently outline debt relief measures to help boost economic recovery and facilitate its return to financial markets in 2018.

European partners promised earlier this year to specify debt relief measures to make Greece's public debt, the highest in the euro zone, sustainable. But the "envisaged long-term public debt management measures have not been specified yet", Stournaras told an EU-Arab summit in Athens.

"Urgent action is warranted on the specification and quantification of the foreseen debt relief measures," he said in a speech.

"This will enhance the credibility and acceptance of the policies pursued, thereby helping to further consolidate confidence, strengthen economic recovery, lower the tax burden and facilitate the return to financial markets after the end of the programme."

Stournaras reiterated that Greece's economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent next year and by 3 percent in 2018, as long as Athens speeds up reforms and privatisations agreed with its official lenders under its third international bailout.

"These projections assume that the programme implementation will remain on track, the relevant loan tranches will be disbursed on time, and that the monetary policy of the ECB will continue to be accommodative," he said.

Greece must also tackle the issue of non-performing loans to attract investment, he added. Non-performing exposures (NPE) stood at 108.7 billion euros at the end of the first half of 2016, giving Greece the second-highest NPE ratio in Europe. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.