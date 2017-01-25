FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Greece, lenders must show "realism, flexibility" in bailout review - central banker
January 25, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 7 months ago

Greece, lenders must show "realism, flexibility" in bailout review - central banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece and its foreign lenders must show "realism and flexibility" in order to swiftly complete a review of Greece's bailout, Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

The review has dragged on for months by disagreements on labour reforms and fiscal targets and a rapid conclusion would "strengthen the forecast for Greek economic growth from 2017 onwards," Stournaras told a conference, according to a transcript of his speech.

Euro zone officials have ruled out reaching a deal on the review at a Eurogroup meeting on Thursday but a euro zone official said on Wednesday creditors could approve its completion in February. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

