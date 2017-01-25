FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Greece, lenders must show "realism, flexibility" in bailout review - central banker
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Greece, lenders must show "realism, flexibility" in bailout review - central banker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes)

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece and its foreign lenders must both show "realism and flexibility" to swiftly complete a review of the country's bailout programme, Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

The review has dragged on for months amid disagreements on labour reforms and fiscal targets and a rapid conclusion would "strengthen the forecast for Greek economic growth from 2017 onwards," Stournaras told a conference, according to a transcript of his speech.

Stournaras spoke ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday, although euro zone officials have already ruled out reaching a deal on the review there. One said on Wednesday creditors could approve its completion in February.

Greece wants to wrap up the review soon in order to participate in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme within the first quarter.

"A necessary precondition for economic recovery is primarily the completion of the second review and determined implementation of the structural reforms outlined in the new (bailout) programme," Stournaras said.

"At the same time, special emphasis should be given to removing obstacles to privatisations that have already been agreed and the further promotion of the privatisation programme and utilisation of public assets."

Privatisation has been a key condition of Greece's international bailouts since 2010, but political resistance and bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.