BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the euro zone has the wisdom and ability to resolve the Greek debt crisis, after Athens failed to strike a deal with its lenders, taking it a step closer to a default that could force its exit from the euro zone.

China would rather see Greece remain in the euro zone, Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily news briefing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)