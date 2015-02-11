FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek, Chinese leaders discuss investment, cooperation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greek, Chinese leaders discuss investment, cooperation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the phone with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who assured him Chinese businesses are interested in new investments in the country, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

“The Chinese premier assured Alexis Tsipras that there is interest from Chinese companies for new investments in Greece,” the official said. “The two leaders discussed deepening economic, commercial and cultural cooperation.”

China sees Greece’s strategic location as a portal into both Europe and Africa for the distribution of Chinese products and had been developing a close cooperation with the previous conservative-led government.

Earlier on Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said it had no knowledge of any offer by Beijing for aid to Greece after Greece’s deputy foreign minister said China had offered economic support even though Athens had not requested it.

The Greekofficial also said the two leaders discussed sending a Greek government delegation to China to prepare for a visit by Tsipras to the country, without giving details. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.