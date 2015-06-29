UPDATE 1-ECB's Coeure says Grexit now a possibility - Les Echos

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday it was now possible that Greece may end up exiting the euro zone although this was not what the ECB wanted.

It was the most direct admission yet by a top ECB policymaker that a “Grexit” could happen after Athens decided to interrupt talks on an aid-for-reforms package and call a referendum for July 5.

“A Greek exit from the euro zone, so far a theoretical issue, can unfortunately not be excluded any more,” Coeure told French financial daily Les Echos.

Coeure said that if Greeks vote “Yes” in the referendum, he “has no doubt” euro zone authorities will find ways to meet commitments towards Greece.

If the “No” vote wins, “it would be very difficult to resume political dialogue,” he said.

Coeure said the market reaction to the Greek referendum has been relatively mild but that the central bank was monitoring the situation closely and would use all available instruments, or even new ones, if needed. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Angus MacSwan)