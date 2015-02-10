European Commission President, Greek PM to talk by phone on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Alexis Tsipras are expected to talk by telephone later on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers’ to discuss Greek debt problems.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Wednesday and next Monday in a bid to find an interim deal for Greece, whose bailout package expires at the end of the month.

The Commission said that Athens had requested a call between Tsipras and Juncker for Tuesday and the Commission had accepted. (Reporting By Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)