EU's Juncker, Greek PM Tsipras phone call held in "positive spirit"

Feb 10 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker held a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a “positive spirit of cooperation”, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The conversation came ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greek debt problems.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Wednesday and next Monday to try to reach an interim deal for Greece, whose bailout package expires at the end of the month. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Tom Koerkemeier, editing by Julia Fioretti)