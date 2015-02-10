UPDATE 1-EU's Juncker, Greek PM Tsipras phone call held in "positive spirit"

(Adds comment from Greek government official)

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A phone call between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the country’s debt problems was held in a “positive spirit of cooperation”, the Commission said on Tuesday.

The call, requested by Athens, came before euro zone finance ministers’ meetings on Wednesday and next Monday to try to reach an interim deal for Greece, whose bailout package expires at the end of the month.

“It was a conversation in a positive spirit of cooperation,” a Commission spokeswoman said, without providing any further details.

Commenting on the call, a Greek government official said in Athens: “The two leaders have an open and continual line of conversation in order to reach an agreement.” (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Tom Koerkemeier and Costas Pitas in ATHENS, editing by Adrian Croft)