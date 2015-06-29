EU Commission won't make new Greek proposals today

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission will not make any new proposals for solving the Greece crisis on Monday, a spokeswoman said, appearing to contradict comments from EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on French radio.

Earlier, Moscovici said a deal between Greece and its creditors was “only a few centimetres away” and that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would make proposals on next steps in the Greek crisis at midday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Noah Barkin)