BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that Greece and its euro zone partners could reach a deal if all the parties involved are reasonable in their demands.

“We are confident a deal is possible if everyone is reasonable, but we are not there yet,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily news briefing.

Greece needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep the country solvent beyond late March. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)