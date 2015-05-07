FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels group talks on Greece to continue over weekend-EU
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Brussels group talks on Greece to continue over weekend-EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Talks between Greece and its creditors in the Brussels Group will continue over the weekend and it is too soon to say if there will be a Eurogroup statement on Monday, the European Commission said on Thursday.

“On the likelihood of a Eurogroup statement on Monday, I think that since the Brussels Group will continue today, tomorrow and during the weekend eventually, I think it will be very premature and in any case it would be for the Eurogroup president Mr (Jeroen) Dijsselbloem to decide, not for us,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the Commission’s daily briefing. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
