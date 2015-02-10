FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission says expectations low of Greek solution this week
February 10, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission says expectations low of Greek solution this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had low expectations that meetings of euro zone finance ministers and EU leaders this week would produce a final agreement on Greece, which wants a restructuring of its debt.

Euro zone finance ministers, collectively known as the Eurogroup, meet on Wednesday and EU leaders at a summit, or European Council, on Thursday.

“These are the next steps but for the time being we have low expectations that any final agreement will be tomorrow or at the European Council,” a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

“Of course very intense contacts are ongoing between the (Commission) President, (Greek) Prime Minister Tsipras and all other players involved in the euro zone.... But up to this point all these contacts have not been very fruitful.” (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
