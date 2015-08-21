FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission says not worried about Greek bailout implementation
August 21, 2015

EU Commission says not worried about Greek bailout implementation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was not worried about the implementation of the Greek bailout programme after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, saying reforms were supported by the Greek parliament.

“We are not concerned about programme implementation,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

“Reforms have been decided by the Greek government and voted on by the parliament. Regardless of elections, reforms can be implemented.”

The Greek prime minister’s resignation will lead to snap elections.

Reporting by Alexander Saeedy

