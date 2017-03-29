European Commission does not confirm preliminary deal on Greek bailout

BRUSSELS, March 29 (Reuters) - A European Commission's spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the EU executive could not confirm reports of a preliminary deal between Greece and its international creditors on the terms of the country's bailout programme.

Sources close to the talks had said earlier on Wednesday that Greece had reached an agreement with its lenders on key labour reforms, spending cuts and energy issues, moving closer to clinching a deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)