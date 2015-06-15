FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Concessions made to Greece already significant - EU Commission
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

Concessions made to Greece already significant - EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday that international creditors had already made substantial concessions to Greece and that their demands were valid and made full economic sense.

“We stand ready, if there is something is new, to engage.... If there is anything new we would be very happy to engage as mediators in taking these talks further,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

The Commission’s economic policy spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said the package proposed by the institutions was substantial, valid and made full economic sense.

“The proposals meet the needs of the Greek people, the Greek government, but also of the other 18 (euro zone) member states,” she said.

“The targets have already been significantly lowered... It’s not a one-way street.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.