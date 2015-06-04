FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM, EU officials to meet again in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem will meet again to discuss the Greek debt crisis in the coming days, the Commission said on Thursday.

“I cannot confirm a specific date for that, but I can confirm that there will be a further meeting in the next coming days,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the Commission’s daily press briefing. A Commission statement overnight gave no formal time-frame for the next meeting.

Negotiators were, Schinas said, seeking a comprehensive agreement which would mean that “we have a proper balance at a fiscal level and at a social level too in order to make it possible for Greece to improve its economic situation and rapidly return to growth and job creation”. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

