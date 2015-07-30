FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Syriza to go to party congress as dissent rumbles
July 30, 2015

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s ruling Syriza party on Thursday backed a call from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an emergency party congress, as he sought to assert authority following a revolt by hardliners on his handling of bailout talks.

The congress would be held in September, party officials said. The move was approved in a show of hands by Syriza’s central committee, a key decision-making body in the left wing movement.

Greece narrowly averted an exit from the euro zone when it struck an 11th-hour deal with lenders this month, but that cost Tsipras the support of a quarter of his lawmakers who accuse the party of betraying its anti-austerity roots.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou

