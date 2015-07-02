FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Greek PM appeals to Greeks to vote "yes" on Sunday
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Former Greek PM appeals to Greeks to vote "yes" on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Former conservative Greek Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis urged Greeks to vote in favour of a bailout offer from creditors during Sunday’s referendum, in a rare public address to the nation since losing elections in 2009.

Karamanlis has stayed out of the spotlight since then but his name has reappeared in recent days in some Greek media as a potential leader of an interim government in case Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras were to resign if a “yes” vote prevailed.

“Europe is our home, Greece is an undetachable part of Europe,” he said in a televised address. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)

