Greek 'haircut' not an option in Eurogroup-ECB's Constancio

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said he expected international lenders to reach a deal on further funding for Greece on Monday but said it would not include any debt writeoff for its public creditors.

“It has been clearly stated. It is not on the table. Everything else is just rumours,” Constancio told reporters when asked about the possibility of governments accepting losses on their loans to Greece.

Asked about a possible request from Spain for an aid programme, Constancio said the ECB stood ready and was waiting to see if something would happen. (Reporting by Reinhardt Becker, writing by Gareth Jones)