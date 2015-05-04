ECB's Constancio 'convinced worst-case Greek scenario' will be avoided - newspaper

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio is confident Athens and its creditors will agree a deal to avoid Greece leaving the euro zone, he told Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview published on Monday.

“I am also absolutely convinced that the worst-case scenario will be avoided,” he told the paper.

“Everyone acknowledges that the degree of stress and vulnerability in the euro area has totally changed. There are no signs of contagion,” he said, referring to the effects of the ECB’s bond buying programme in mitigating concerns over Greece’s problems. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell and Hugh Lawson; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)