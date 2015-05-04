FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio 'convinced worst-case Greek scenario' will be avoided - newspaper
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio 'convinced worst-case Greek scenario' will be avoided - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio is confident Athens and its creditors will agree a deal to avoid Greece leaving the euro zone, he told Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview published on Monday.

“I am also absolutely convinced that the worst-case scenario will be avoided,” he told the paper.

“Everyone acknowledges that the degree of stress and vulnerability in the euro area has totally changed. There are no signs of contagion,” he said, referring to the effects of the ECB’s bond buying programme in mitigating concerns over Greece’s problems. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell and Hugh Lawson; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.