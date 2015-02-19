FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government denies considering capital controls
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Greek government denies considering capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s government is not considering capital controls to stem bank deposit outflows, the government spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, calling such a scenario “far from reality”.

Earlier, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), citing central bank sources, reported that the European Central Bank would feel more comfortable if Greece introduced capital controls. ID:nL5N0VT19T]

But the spokesman noted the ECB had extended ELA emergency funding for Greek banks on Wednesday as Greece negotiates with its euro zone partners.

“Evidently, one day after the extension of the ELA and at a moment when we are closer to a mutually beneficial solution, one wonders about scenarios (of capital controls) that have no bearing on reality,” government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Reuters.

An ECB spokeswoman said the bank’s Governing Council of policymakers had not addressed the issue. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)

