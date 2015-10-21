FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece could lift capital controls if all goes well in Q1-official
October 21, 2015

Greece could lift capital controls if all goes well in Q1-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece could lift capital controls in early 2016 if the country remained stable economically, Deputy Finance Minister George Houliarakis said on Wednesday.

“The expectation is that if the economic environment remains stable capital controls can be lifted in the first quarter of 2016,” he told lawmakers.

Greece imposed capital controls in June to prevent a cash run on its banks. There has been a very gradual easing for domestic controls, but the bulk of restrictions remains in force.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou

