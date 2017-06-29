(Adds details and background)
ATHENS, June 29 Greece dropped charges of breach
of duty against three former privatisation officials on
Thursday, court officials said, paving the way for the
disbursement of new bailout loans.
The three officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia had faced
charges stemming from the sale of state properties in 2015. The
case had stalled in a system backlog, but it had been an
obstacle to Greece's chances of getting fresh funds from the EU
under a multi-billion euro bailout brokered in 2015.
Payments for the next tranche are due to start in early
July.
Spain had said it would block disbursement of aid, amounting
to 8.5 billion euros, unless Athens granted immunity to the
three, who were consultants for the country's privatisation
agency.
The experts had been charged by a prosecutor with breach of
duty in relation to a sale and lease-back deal involving 28
state-owned buildings.
Thursday's decision, by the deputy prosecutor of the
country's Supreme Court, also dropped charges against three
board members of the privatisation agency and a further three
consultants.
The deputy prosecutor based his decision on the "lack of
justification" for pursuing the case, and on flawed legal
reasoning, the court officials said.
(Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas; writing by Michele
Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche)