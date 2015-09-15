FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek credit expanded 1.1 pct y/y in July -Greek cenbank
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Greek credit expanded 1.1 pct y/y in July -Greek cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system expanded by 1.1 percent year-on-year in July, compared to
a 1.3 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece 
data showed on Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government rose 19.7 percent after
increasing by 22.8 percent in June, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined by 1.5 percent,
after a 1.7 percent fall in June.


*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)  JULY JUNE  MAY  APRIL MARCH  FEB JAN 
Total credit              +1.1 +1.3  +1.1 -1.3  -1.5  -0.9 -1.3 
Credit to public sector   +19.7 +22.8 +24.0 +5.6  +4.6 +9.3 +8.6
 
Credit to business, hholds-1.5 -1.7  -2.1 -2.4  -2.5  -2.5 -2.9 
-------------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.