a year ago
September 13, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Greek credit contracts 1.7 pct y/y in July - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.7 percent year-on-year in July after a 2.5
percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece 
data showed on Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 2.3 percent after
decreasing by 5.7 percent in June, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 1.6 percent after
a 2.0 percent drop in June.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)    JULY JUNE  MAY  APRIL MARCH FEB 
Total credit                -1.7 -2.5  -2.2 -1.8  -2.3  -2.2
Credit to public sector     -2.3 -5.7  -3.2 -1.2  -3.8  -1.7
Credit to business, hholds  -1.6 -2.0  -2.0 -1.9  -2.1  -2.3
------------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

