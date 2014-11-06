FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone supports ESM credit line for Greece after bailout end-Eurogroup chief
November 6, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone supports ESM credit line for Greece after bailout end-Eurogroup chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have expressed strong support for the option of granting Greece a precautionary credit line as back-up financing once the country exits its euro zone bailout at the end of this year, the chairman of the ministers said.

“There is strong support for a precautionary credit line in the form of an existing ESM tool called the ECCL -- Enhanced Conditions Credit Line -- and that is the path we will now further pursue and work on the conditions that will go with that,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

“There is also a broad understanding the IMF needs to continue being involved and a further discussion will have to take place on the exact form of this involvement,” Dijsselbloem said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

