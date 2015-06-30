FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paying off Greece's debt - via crowd-funding
June 30, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Paying off Greece's debt - via crowd-funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Help is at hand for the indebted Greek people: a bailout fund has been set up for them on crowd-funding website Indiegogo.

The campaign goal is to raise 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), the same amount Greece was expected to fail to pay the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. By mid-afternoon, 120,302 euros had been pledged by 7,550 funders.

As with most crowd-funding campaigns, there are gifts for those who pledge. Pledge 3 euros and get a postcard sent from Greece of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Pledge 6 euros and get a feta and olive salad, 10 euros to get a small bottle of ouzo and 25 euros to get a bottle of Greek wine.

The campaign insists it is not a joke.

“I was fed up of the Greek crisis going round in circles, while politicians are dithering, this is affecting real people,” campaign organiser Thom Feeney writes on the site. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

