March 23, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account deficit widens in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit widened in January compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Monday.

The deficit stood at 0.85 billion euros ($917 million) versus a deficit of 0.34 billion euros in January 2014, mainly due to a drop in the export of goods.

Tourism revenues rose slightly to 170 million euros in January from 156 million euros in the same month in 2014. **********************************************************

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2015 2014

January -0.847 -0.336

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas)

