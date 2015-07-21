FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek current account posts surplus in May, helped by tourism
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account posts surplus in May, helped by tourism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account posted a surplus in May compared to a deficit in the same month a year earlier helped by higher tourism revenues, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The surplus stood at 407.2 million euros versus a deficit of 299 million euros in May 2014. Tourism revenues rose by 17 percent year-on-year to 1.21 billion euros in May.

Last year, Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ****************************************************************

CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014

January -0.850 -0.336

February -0.936 -0.729

March -0.391 -0.088

April -0.955 -1.151

May +0.407 -0.299

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.