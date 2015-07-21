Greek current account posts surplus in May, helped by tourism

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account posted a surplus in May compared to a deficit in the same month a year earlier helped by higher tourism revenues, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The surplus stood at 407.2 million euros versus a deficit of 299 million euros in May 2014. Tourism revenues rose by 17 percent year-on-year to 1.21 billion euros in May.

Last year, Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ****************************************************************

CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014

January -0.850 -0.336

February -0.936 -0.729

March -0.391 -0.088

April -0.955 -1.151

May +0.407 -0.299

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)