9 months ago
Greek current account surplus rises in September, tourism revenue up
November 21, 2016

Greek current account surplus rises in September, tourism revenue up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus rose in September compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

The data showed the surplus reaching 1.008 billion euros ($1.07 billion) from 904.1 million euros in September 2015. Tourism revenues rose marginally to 2.23 billion euros from 2.18 billion in the same month a year earlier.

In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************ CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015

January -0.742 -0.281

February -0.804 -1.454

March -0.708 -1.479

April -0.822 -1.038

May -0.412 -0.140

June +1.005 +0.509

July +1.433 +2.507

August +1.821 +2.200

September +1.008 +0.904

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

