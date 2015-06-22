FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit shrinks in April
June 22, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account deficit shrinks in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit shrank in April compared to the same month a year earlier, thanks to lower payments for purchases of ships, central bank data showed on Monday.

The deficit stood at 955.4 million euros versus a deficit of 1.15 billion euros in April 2014. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 476.6 million euros in April from 410 million euros in the same month last year.

Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.

CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014

January -0.847 -0.336

February -0.929 -0.729

March -0.404 -0.088

April -0.955 -1.151

source: Bank of Greece

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander

