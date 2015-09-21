FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek current account surplus widens in July, helped by ECB inflow
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in July, helped by ECB inflow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened sharply in July from the same month a year earlier,
mainly due to a 1.8 billion euro inflow of bond gains from the
European Central Bank which boosted the income balance, the Bank
of Greece said on Monday.
    "The relevant inflow, which contributed to a significant
improvement in the secondary income account, was followed by the
transfer of the funds to a Greek government account held with
the ECB as cash collateral for the disbursement by the EFSM of 
7.2 billion euros under a bridge financing agreement," the
central bank said.
    The data showed the surplus stood nearly quadrupled to 4.25
billion euros versus 1.27 billion euros in July 2014. Tourism
revenues rose slightly to 2.87 billion euros from 2.77 billion
euros in the same month last year.
    Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
***************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    July                          4.252        1.274
    ------------------------------------------------
    Source: Bank of Greece    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.