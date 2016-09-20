FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greek current account surplus shrinks in July on wider trade gap
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Greek current account surplus shrinks in July on wider trade gap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
shrank in July compared to the same month a year earlier, due to
an increased trade deficit as a result of higher imports and a
lower services surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.
    The data showed the surplus reached 1.433 billion euros 
($1.60 billion) from 2.507 billion euros in July 2015. Tourism
revenues fell slightly to 2.85 billion euros from 2.95 billion
in the same month a year earlier.
    "The deficit of the balance of goods doubled mainly on
account of a significant rise in imports, compared with July
2015, which had registered a sharp drop year-on-year due to the
imposition of capital controls," the Bank of Greece said.
    It said imports in July this year remained well below their
levels in 2014 and 2013.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
*************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0.281
    February                     -0.804       -1.454
    March                        -0.708       -1.479
    April                        -0.822       -1.038
    May                          -0.412       -0.140
    June                         +1.005       +0.509  
    July                         +1.433       +2.507
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece
        


($1 = 0.8930 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
