FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Greek current account surplus shrinks in August, tourism revenue drops
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Greek current account surplus shrinks in August, tourism revenue drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
shrank in August compared to the same month a year earlier, the
Bank of Greece said on Friday.
    The data showed the surplus reached 1.82 billion euros 
($1.99 billion) from 2.2 billion euros in August 2015. Tourism
revenues fell slightly to 3.16 billion euros from 3.48 billion
in the same month a year earlier.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
****************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0.281
    February                     -0.804       -1.454
    March                        -0.708       -1.479
    April                        -0.822       -1.038
    May                          -0.412       -0.140
    June                         +1.005       +0.509
    July                         +1.433       +2.507
    August                       +1.821       +2.200
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.