6 months ago
Greek current account deficit widens in December, tourism revenue up
February 20, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 6 months ago

Greek current account deficit widens in December, tourism revenue up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
grew in December 2016 compared to the same month a year earlier,
the Bank of Greece said on Monday, as the surplus of the
country's primary income balance shrank.
    The data showed the deficit reached 0.93 billion euros 
($988.2 million) from 0.78 billion euros in December 2015.
Tourism revenues rose slightly to 193 million euros from 184
billion in the same month a year earlier.
    "Total exports of goods and services grew faster, by 10
percent, than the corresponding imports which rose 2.9 percent,
and the overall balance of goods and services improved. By
contrast, primary and secondary income accounts deteriorated,"
the Bank of Greece said.
    In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as
a result of a lower services balance surplus which was not
offset by a shrinking of the balance of goods deficit.
    Tourism revenue rose slightly  in December to 193 million
euros from 184 million in the same month a year earlier, the
data showed.
   
*************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.771       -0.257
    February                     -0.828       -1.431
    March                        -0.772       -1.455
    April                        -0.872       -1.014
    May                          -0.457       -0.116
    June                         +0.910       +0.533
    July                         +1.356       +2.531
    August                       +1.727       +2.200
    September                    +0.928       +0.904
    October                      -0.198       +0.265
    November                     -1.190       -1.169
    December                     -0.933       -0.784
    ------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: Bank of Greece


($1 = 0.9411 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

