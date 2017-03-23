ATHENS, March 23 Greece's current account
deficit shrank in January compared to the same month a year
earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday, helped by a
stronger surplus in the income account balance.
The data showed the deficit reached 271 million euros
($292.08 million) from 771 million euros in January 2016.
Tourism revenues fell slightly to 165 million euros from 169
million in the same month a year earlier.
In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as
a result of a lower services balance surplus, which was not
offset by the shrinking of the balance of goods deficit.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2017 2016
January -0.271 -0.771
source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.9278 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)