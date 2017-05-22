ATHENS May 22 Greece's current account deficit
widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a
higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services
balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
The data showed the deficit at 1.32 billion euros from 772
million euros in March 2016. Tourism revenues fell slightly to
203 million euros from 221 million in the same month a year
earlier.
The Bank of Greece said the total value of exported goods
and services grew by 23.2 percent but imports fell more in
absolute terms.
In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as
a result of a lower services balance surplus.
***********************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2017 2016
January -0.271 -0.771
February -0.937 -0.828
March -1.324 -0.772
-----------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas)