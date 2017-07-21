FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Greek current account deficit widens in May, tourism revenues rise
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 8:15 AM / an hour ago

Greek current account deficit widens in May, tourism revenues rise

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
grew in May compared to the same month a year earlier due to
wider trade and primary income gaps, the Bank of Greece said on
Friday.
    The data showed the deficit at 582 million euros ($677.6
million) from 457 million euros in May 2016. Tourism revenues
rose slightly to 1.094 billion euros from 1.075 billion in the
same month a year earlier.
    "A year-on-year rise of 137 million euros in the deficit of
the balance of goods was mostly attributable to an increase in
the deficit of the non-oil balance of goods," the Bank of Greece
said.
     Non-oil exports of goods rose 15.3 percent while oil
exports increased 17.5 percent at constant prices, the central
bank said.
    A 111 million euro rise in the primary income account
deficit was mainly due to lower net interest, dividend and
profit receipts, it said.
    In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as
a result of a lower services balance surplus.

************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)    2017     2016
January                       -0.271   -0.771
February                      -0.937   -0.828
March                         -1.324   -0.772
April                         -0.462   -0.872
May                           -0.582   -0.457    
-----------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece        

($1 = 0.8590 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

