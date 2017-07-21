Greek current account deficit widens in May, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit grew in May compared to the same month a year earlier due to wider trade and primary income gaps, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. The data showed the deficit at 582 million euros ($677.6 million) from 457 million euros in May 2016. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 1.094 billion euros from 1.075 billion in the same month a year earlier. "A year-on-year rise of 137 million euros in the deficit of the balance of goods was mostly attributable to an increase in the deficit of the non-oil balance of goods," the Bank of Greece said. Non-oil exports of goods rose 15.3 percent while oil exports increased 17.5 percent at constant prices, the central bank said. A 111 million euro rise in the primary income account deficit was mainly due to lower net interest, dividend and profit receipts, it said. In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as a result of a lower services balance surplus. ************************************************************ CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2017 2016 January -0.271 -0.771 February -0.937 -0.828 March -1.324 -0.772 April -0.462 -0.872 May -0.582 -0.457 ----------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8590 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)