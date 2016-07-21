FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Greek current account gap widens in May on lower services surplus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
widened in May from the same month a year earlier, due to a
decrease in the surplus of services, the Bank of Greece said on
Thursday.
    The data showed the deficit 412 million euros from a 140
million euros deficit in May 2015. Tourism revenues fell
slightly to 1.1 billion euros from 1.2 billion in the same month
a year earlier.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0.281
    February                     -0.804       -1.454
    March                        -0.708       -1.479
    April                        -0.822       -1.038
    May                          -0.412       -0.140
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece
    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
