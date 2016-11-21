FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Greek current account surplus rises in September, tourism revenue up
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Greek current account surplus rises in September, tourism revenue up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)
    ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
rose in September compared with the same month a year earlier on
the back of higher exports, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
    The data showed the surplus reaching 1.008 billion euros 
($1.07 billion) from 904.1 million euros in September 2015.
Tourism revenues rose marginally to 2.23 billion euros from 2.18
billion in the same month a year earlier.
    The central bank said that total exports of goods and
services grew by 12.6 percent, faster than the corresponding
imports which rose by 9 percent.
    The bank also said that the deficit in the balance of goods
declined from an improvement in the oil balance.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
    
************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0.281
    February                     -0.804       -1.454
    March                        -0.708       -1.479
    April                        -0.822       -1.038
    May                          -0.412       -0.140
    June                         +1.005       +0.509
    July                         +1.433       +2.507
    August                       +1.821       +2.200
    September                        +1.008       +0.904
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece      

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

 (Reporting by Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
