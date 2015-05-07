TIMELINE-Key dates in Greece's funding talks with euro zone

ATHENS/BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greece is running out of cash but despite months of talks has yet to reach a deal on a package of reforms with its creditors that would help unlock more financial aid.

Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Thursday that Athens is sticking to non-negotiable “red lines” on labour and pension issues and that he expects the EU and International Monetary Fund to make concessions as well.

To clinch a deal, Greece must agree on a comprehensive list of reforms with representatives of the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

That can then be presented to euro zone deputy finance ministers and, with their approval, to the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

European Union officials say Greece’s leftist government has failed to produce enough concessions for a deal in time for next Monday’s Eurogroup meeting.

But once it does win the group’s backing, the ECB can again allow Greek banks to use Greek government bonds as collateral in ECB refinancing operations, solving the most immediate funding problems.

When reform legislation goes through parliament, euro zone finance ministers can instruct the ESM bailout fund to begin disbursing the remainder of euro zone aid - 1.8 billion euros. The IMF could also then release some of the 3.5 billion euros remaining in its bailout, which expires in March 2016.

Greece would also be eligible then to get 1.9 billion euros in profits that the ECB made by buying Greek bonds since 2010.

Below are key dates for Greece in the negotiations:

May 8 -- Greece has to roll over 1.4 billion euros worth of maturing 6-month Treasury bills. May 11 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels. Several senior officials have pointed to the meeting as crucial because Greece may not have enough cash to make a big repayment to the IMF the next day. May 12 - Greece has to pay back around 750 million euros of principal to the IMF.

May 15 - Greece has to roll over 1.4 billion euros worth of maturing 3-month T-bills. May 20 - Non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council.

End of May - Greece has to pay about 2.5 billion euros in salaries and pensions. June 3 - ECB Governing Council monetary policy meeting. June 17 - Non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council. June 18 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg. June 25/26 - European Union leaders hold summit in Brussels. June 30 - Expiry of extended bailout agreement between the euro zone and Greece, which means the end of access to the funds left over from the euro zone bailout. From then on, to get any money from the euro zone, Greece would have to negotiate a new bailout agreement from scratch. (Reporting by Athens and Brussels bureaus; Editing by Larry King)