FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors set deadline for Greece proposal -euro zone official
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors set deadline for Greece proposal -euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Institutions representing Greece’s creditors gave Athens until 0900 GMT (1100 CET) on Thursday to come up with a new, workable proposal of reforms that could unlock new funding and help the country avoid a default on Tuesday, a euro zone official said.

“If there is no deal by then, the institutions will send their own proposal to the Eurogroup,” the euro zone official said.

Euro zone finance ministers are to reconvene at 1100 GMT (1300 CET) in Brussels after their meeting yesterday was cut short after roughly one hour because there was no agreement with Athens that they could discuss. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.