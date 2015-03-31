FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No deal yet with Greece, talks ongoing, EU says
March 31, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

No deal yet with Greece, talks ongoing, EU says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s talks with international creditors have not yet reached a deal but are expected to continue, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“The constructive talks are ongoing since Friday, but we are not there yet, so this is why the talks should continue. The Eurogroup working group will discuss the matter at its next meeting,” Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

She said a Eurogroup working group conference call on Wednesday would be a good opportunity to “take stock of the debate.”

“The talks are constructive and are ongoing,” she said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Jan Strupczewski)

