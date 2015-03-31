Greece, EU/IMF lenders end round of technical talks without deal

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Talks between officials from Greece and its EU/IMF lenders in Brussels have ended without a deal on the country’s reform plans and may continue next week, three Greek government officials said on Tuesday.

A fourth source close to the talks said the halt in negotiations was not a sign of a rupture but an indication of slow-moving progress in the discussions, which may be continued in Athens on Wednesday.

“The Brussels Group process has been concluded,” one of the government officials said, referring to the informal name of the EU/IMF lenders. “Significant steps of progress were made. The technical teams will continue to collect data in Athens.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Costas Pitas)