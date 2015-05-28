FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government says hopes for deal with lenders by Sunday
May 28, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greek government says hopes for deal with lenders by Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s government is aiming for a agreement with its lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday and is confident that such a deal is near, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Gabriel Sakellaridis defended comments by a Greek official on Wednesday that an agreement was being drafted - which euro zone officials dismissed as incorrect - and said it was time to put agreements between the two sides on paper while resolving differences.

“The Greek team is in Brussels with the aim of concluding the deal within the coming days,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

