FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says has begun drawing up agreement with creditors
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 2:25 PM / in 2 years

Greece says has begun drawing up agreement with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors are starting to draft a technical-level agreement that will include no more wage or pension cuts, a government official said on Wednesday.

“At the Brussels Group today procedures to draw up a staff-level agreement are beginning,” the official said.

The statement appeared to suggest significant progress in talks with EU and IMF creditors that form the Brussels Group, though sources close to the lenders have so far not indicated any such progress to merit drawing up an agreement.

The official also cited differences between the EU and IMF as holding up an overall deal.

“There remains a problem with the differing stance among the institutions. If an agreement by the IMF was not needed, the deal would have closed by now,” the official said. (Writing by Deepa Babington)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.