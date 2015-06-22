FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says now up to lenders to move on an agreement
June 22, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says now up to lenders to move on an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s latest proposal submitted to creditors is proof of its willingness to reach a deal and it was now up to European and International Monetary Fund lenders to make the next move, a Greek government official said on Monday.

“Greece has proven that it wants a substantial solution,” the official said. “The ball is now in the institutions’ court.”

Athens sent a revised version of its reform proposals to Brussels, offering gradually to raise the Greek retirement age to 67 and to streamline various exceptions to the system.

The offer also sets the main rate of the value-added-tax at 23 percent, reserves a reduced rate of 13 percent for energy and basic foods and an exceptional rate of 6 percent only for medicine and books. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Matthias Williams)

